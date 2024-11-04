3 of a family drown in attempt to save each other: Cops

Three members of a family drowned in a pond in Kambattanahalli village, Chikkaballapura district, while attempting to rescue each other on Sunday, police said. Three members of a family drowned in a pond in Kambattanahalli village, Chikkaballapura district, while attempting to rescue each other on Sunday (File photo)

Superintendent of police Kushal Chouksey said that the deceased have been identified as Ranjit (27), Ramya (24), and Abhilash (21).

He said the incident took place at around 2.30 pm during Diwali celebrations when the family of eight people had gathered for lunch with relatives. “After their meal, they decided to go for a swim in the pond while being unaware of its depth. At first, Ranjit entered the water and soon began to struggle. Ramya and Abhilash dived in to try to save him but were also caught in the deep water,” Chouksey said.

He further said that the incident was reported to the police by the neighbours who rushed to scene upon hearing the noise.

According to the authorities, the water level in the pond had increased due to recent heavy rains. The pond was part of an old brick-making site.

The Peresandra police have registered a case of unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing, he added..