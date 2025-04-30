3 PG students suspended for ragging jr doctors in Pune: BJ Medical College dean

Pune: Three second-year postgraduate (PG) students of BJ Medical College (BJMC) in Pune were suspended for allegedly ragging four junior doctors in the hostel, police said on Wednesday. The college authorities started investigating on Monday after receiving complaints from the junior doctors (HT File)

The college authorities started investigating on Monday after receiving complaints from the junior doctors against the three PG students from the Orthopaedic department, BJMC dean Eknath Pawar said.

“The parents of the students initially approached Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai. The complaint was directed to us on Monday. A new anti-ragging committee was immediately formed to investigate the matter. Based on the committee’s findings, the three PG students were suspended and removed from their hostel,” Pawar added.

The anti-ragging committee held its first meeting on Monday, following which the three second-year doctors were suspended for six months.

“On Tuesday, the statements of three second-year doctors, four junior doctors, and their parents were recorded. After this, it was decided to remove the second-year doctors from the hostel. Investigations will continue, and a final report will be submitted within a few days. Stern action will be taken against those found at fault,” Pawar said.

The four junior doctors who were allegedly ragged had joined the Orthopaedic department two months ago.

In April last year, two first-year postgraduate female resident doctors from the Radiology and Anesthesiology departments had alleged harassment and ragging by senior doctors. The Maharashtra state commission for women (MSCW) took suo motu cognisance of these incidents and directed the college to submit a report. However, the college’s internal inquiry concluded that no ragging had occurred, attributing the incidents to “minor disagreements.”