3-year-old dies after kite string slashes throat in Chennai; 4 detained for questioning

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:47 IST

A three-year-old boy died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite thread as he was riding on a motorcycle with his father in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Four suspects were detained on Monday for flying the kite with the killer thread which caused the toddler’s death.

Police said that Abineshwar was riding on a two-wheeler being driven by his father Gopal, who was returning home after visiting a relative at nearby Tondiarpet late in the evening.

As they were crossing a flyover in Korukkupet in north Chennai, the manjha or the thread hanging on a lamp post struck the boy, encircling his neck. Gopal rushed his son to the Government Stanley Medical College (SMC) after he heard him crying and bleeding profusely.

However, he succumbed to the injuries within a few minutes, Gopal said while speaking to reporters.

Manjha was banned in 2015 after a five-year-old boy travelling with his father in a two-wheeler died at Perambur in north Chennai. Flying kites has also been banned by the city police.

Despite the ban on the manufacture, storage and sale of manjha, people use it in competitive kite flying.

The RK Nagar police registered a case and carried out a raid in the area. The suspects were questioned to ascertain where and how they got the killer string, police added.