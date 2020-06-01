30 who returned from Kuwait test positive for Covid-19, Assam’s tally crosses 1,400

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:17 IST

Thirty people who returned to Assam from Kuwait by air on Friday were among the 124 new Covid-19 cases reported from the state on Monday taking its tally to 1,464 with the numbers more than tripling in a week.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the 30 passengers from Kuwait testing positive for Covid-19. Assam now has 1,179 active cases while 278 have recovered and four have died. Three patients migrated to their own states before recovery.

As part of Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad, a Jazeera Airways flight carrying 155 passengers from Kuwait had landed at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on May 29.

This was the first international commercial flight which landed in Guwahati since the lockdown started on March 25. Nearly 100 of the passengers from that flight were quarantined in hostels of Gauhati University.

Seven more flights from foreign countries including Philippines, Ukraine, Russia, Singapore, UK, USA and Kyrgyzstan carrying Indians are expected to land in Guwahati by June 14, according to Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Over 2.3 lakh people have returned to Assam since ban on inter-state movement was lifted on May 4.