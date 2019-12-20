300 flights delayed due to dense fog in Delhi on Friday morning

india

Several passengers were stranded at Delhi airport early on Friday as visibility dropped to as low as 50 metres, delaying more than 300 departing and incoming flights.

RK Jenamani, head of the IGI Met department, said that the Runway Visual Range -- or RVR, the distance over which a pilot of an aircraft on the middle of the runway can see the surface markings -- remained between 150 and 200 metres.

“CAT III-B operations remained in place between 1 am and 9 am,” Jenamani said. The Category 3B, or CAT III-B, instrument landing system lets aircraft land with RVR of up to 50 metres. with a decision height of 15 metres.

The Delhi airport tweeted from its official handle at 10am: “Due to bad weather flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. While take offs and landings continue some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations. Passengers are requested to contact the airlines concerned for updated flights information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.”

An airport official said that exact numbers of delays, any diversions caused by low visibility, and cancellations, will be compiled later in the day.

The officer, who asked not to be named, said that additional arrangements to minimise inconvenience to passengers were made. “We have enhanced our seating capacity in waiting areas, marshals are deployed to manage traffic during fog, additional counters have been set up at immigration, realtime flight updates are being made available and airlines have been told to deploy sufficient staff,” he said.

On Thursday, too, fog delayed more than 200 flights at the Indira Gandhi International airport. Close to 50 flights were also delayed and cancelled as flight crew and passengers failed to reach Delhi airport from Gurugram, because of heavy traffic congestion on National Highway 48 and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.