30-year-old doctor is Tripura's first Covid-19 vaccine recipient
coMridul Das, a 30-year-old medical officer, became the first person to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Tripura shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launched the nation-wide vaccination drive against the disease on Saturday.
"I was a bit tense before the vaccination. But now I am feeling good. I will get the second dose after 28 days. People can trust the vaccine," said Das after spending half-an-hour under observation as per the vaccination protocol.
Das said dealing with the pandemic has been the most challenging task in his eight-year career. " We remember our struggle during those initial Covid-19 pandemic days. We were clueless as to how to control the situation."
Tripura has received the first batch of 56,500 Covid-19 vaccine doses and beneficiaries are enlisted for the vaccination at 17 centres across the state.
The state has recorded 33,325 Covid-19 cases and 388 fatalities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bid to meet vaccine needs of other nations, India’s neighbours to be priority
- As the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, there is considerable pressure on India, especially from neighbours and developing countries, to supply Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs
- In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala
- A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association prez receives 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine
- President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr J A Jayalal, and a sanitary worker, Muthumari, received the second and third doses respectively in Madurai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Day of tremendous relief’, says Harsh Vardhan as India vaccinates 165,714
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disruption and diversification major USP of Indian startups: PM Modi
- While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up in India during Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people will turn up to get vaccinated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces 'start-up India seed fund' to support new entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls
- A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister
- Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox