A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he murdered his wife and her parents in Yadgiri, police said. 30-year-old held in Yadgiri for killing wife, her parents

The victims, identified as identified as Annapurna (25), her mother Kavitha (45), and her father Basavarajappa (52), hailed from Davangere. The accused, Naveen (30) from Munagal village in Yadgiri taluk, is now in police custody.

Police said the incident stemmed from a troubled marriage between Annapurna and Naveen, who fell in love and married four years ago. However, their marriage began to deteriorate following the birth of their daughter, with frequent quarrels over minor issues.

Feeling harassed and frustrated, Annapurna decided to return to her parental home in Davangere, where she remained for a year, refusing to return to Yadgiri.

On Tuesday, Naveen visited his wife’s home in Davangere, pleading to take Annapurna back with him. After much discussion and intervention from family elders, a temporary reconciliation was reached. Annapurna’s parents agreed to accompany her to Yadgiri to ensure her safe return to her husband’s home, police said.

Officers further said that after they returned to Yadgiri, another family meeting was held, and it was decided that Annapurna would stay with Naveen under certain conditions. Naveen offered to drive Annapurna, her mother, and her father to the bus station in his car. Instead, he drove them to a secluded spot, where he brutally attacked them with an iron rod and a knife, killing all three.

Naveen then disposed of the bodies near Joladadagi village in Wadagera taluk. The police, acting on a tip-off, discovered Annapurna’s body in Yadgiri and swiftly took Naveen into custody.

“Naveen held a grudge against his wife Annapurna and decided to kill her,” Saidapura police inspector Vinayka said. “Under the pretext of bringing her home, he killed all three and disposed of the bodies in a nearby field. On Thursday morning, we received a tip from a villager and recovered the bodies and arrested the accused. We also recovered the weapon used for the crime and booked him under BNS section 103 (murder). The bodies were handed over to family members after the autopsy at Yadgiri district hospital,” he added.