30-yr-old woman jumps off building with her daughter in Hyderabad: Police

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old woman jumped off the 18th floor of her multi-storey apartment building with her three-year-old daughter on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday, the police said. Security guards and residents found the woman and her daughter lying in a pool of blood. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place at about 12:30am inside a gated community at Narsingi under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

Security guards and residents who rushed out on hearing a loud thud found the woman and daughter in a pool of blood.

Narsingi police inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy told reporters that the couple hailed from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state and had been living in the apartment for two years.

“Prima facie, it appears she died by suicide by jumping from her flat in the 18th floor of the apartment due to health problems. But we have booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating all angles including the probable disputes with the husband,” Reddy said.

The woman’s husband, a techie who worked at Hitech City, was not at home at the time of the incident.

