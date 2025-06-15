Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
31 Air India plane crash victims identified in Ahmedabad via DNA testing

PTI |
Jun 15, 2025 11:35 AM IST

Ahmedabad authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the Air India plane tragedy.

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday. The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who also died in the June 12 plane crash, was underway, additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters.

A family member mourns the death of an Air India flight crash victim as he arrives to collect mortal remains outside a hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad on June 15, 2025. (AFP)
A family member mourns the death of an Air India flight crash victim as he arrives to collect mortal remains outside a hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad on June 15, 2025. (AFP)

The victims identified so far were from different places in Gujarat and Rajasthan, he said.

As many of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.

"Thirty one DNA samples have matched till now, and 12 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from Udaipur, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Ahmedabad and Botad districts," said Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College.

The DNA matching process for former CM Rupani was still on, he added.

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said. The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound flight. One passenger miraculously survived.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed in the plane crash on Thursday. 

The aircraft came down moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before falling inside the nearby campus of the Medical College in Meghaninagar area and going up in flames.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 31 Air India plane crash victims identified in Ahmedabad via DNA testing
Sunday, June 15, 2025
