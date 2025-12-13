32-year-old man in Bengaluru dies after being electrocuted while trying to rescue his pet worth 2.5 lakh

A 32-year-old man died of electrocution in Bengaluru's Girinagar area. The incident took place when Arun Kumar attempted to rescue his pet macaw (a type of parrot). Kumar’s pet macaw flew out of his house and perched on an electric pole nearby. (Courtesy Neil D’Cruze)

Kumar’s pet macaw flew out of his house and perched on an electric pole nearby. The bird was reportedly valued at around ₹2.5 lakh, NDTV reported.

In an effort to retrieve the macaw, Kumar climbed onto the compound wall of his house while holding a steel pipe.

During the attempt, the pipe accidentally came into contact with a live high-voltage power line, causing a powerful electric shock.

The impact of the shock caused Kumar to fall from the wall, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said the contact between the metal pipe and the high-voltage wire proved fatal. Kumar was the owner of a vehicle number plate manufacturing business.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

