33 houses, ‘illegal mosque’ might be demolished as per law: Sambhal DM

As many as 33 houses and an illegal constructed mosque on municipal land in the Chandausi town of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district may be demolished in accordance with legal procedures, a senior official said on Monday. Amid the tense situations, the whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal also began on Sunday. (PTI)

The Sambhal district has been embroiled in tense situations since clashes broke out in November last year during protests over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.

The mosque has been at the centre of the entire row, with a petition claiming that an ancient Hindu temple was at the site before it, a news agency PTI report said. At least four people were killed and several others injured in the clashes in Sambhal.

Sambhal district magistrate Rajender Pensiya visited a municipal land in Waris Nagar under the Chandausi Municipal Corporation during an inspection on Tehsil Diwas and there he found unauthorised constructions.

"The land belongs to the municipal council. Illegal registries were done without any ownership. A total of 34 structures, including 33 houses and a mosque, have been built illegally," Pensiya said.

He further added that the matter was pending verification by the tehsildar for some time and reports were earlier submitted to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

"During Tehsil Diwas, we visited two sites against which complaints were made. We inspected this location today and will now visit another. Any encroachment found will be demolished according to the law," he said.

The disputed land measures approximately 6.5 bighas (around 4.02 acres in UP).

ALSO READ | Whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal begins after Allahabad high court order

Meanwhile, after receiving permission from the Allahabad high court, authorities began the whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid on Sunday.

The contractor assigned for the work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said the work is expected to be completed within a week, with a team of eight people working on it.

The high court also allowed for decorative lighting, ensuring no tampering takes place during the whitewashing process.

Security has also been tightened in the mosque area, with a three-member committee overseeing the painting work ahead of Ramzan.