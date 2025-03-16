Whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal begins after Allahabad high court order

The whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began on Sunday after the Allahabad High Court granted permission on March 12, news agency ANI reported. Following the court's directive, security has been tightened in the Shahi Jama Masjid area of Sambhal, with a three-member committee overseeing the painting work ahead of Ramzan.(ANI)

An ASI team conducted measurements and assessments on March 13, following the court’s directive.

Tensions have remained high in Sambhal since the November 24 riots last year, which erupted after a survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence left four people dead and injured several others, including police personnel. The next hearing in the case is set for April 8.

Speaking to ANI, the contractor assigned by the ASI for the task said the work is expected to be completed within a week, with a team of eight people working on it.

“A total of eight people are at work. The work of whitewashing has been started... We will finish the work within a week. We have been only directed to whitewash the mosque. We have been assigned by the ASI,” he said.

Jama Masjid Committee secretary Masood Farooqui told ANI that “Labourers have come for whitewashing... The outer part will be painted.”

Court allows whitewashing of mosque without tampering

During the hearing on March 12, the Allahabad high court permitted the whitewashing of the Sambhal Jama Masjid from the outside and allowed decorative lighting, ensuring no tampering, as the case regarding the November 24 violence is ongoing in court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal ordered the formation of a panel comprising ASI officials, a scientific expert, and a local administration representative to ensure the work proceeded without structural damage.

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra told ANI that strict security measures had been implemented around the site. “Tight security arrangements have been made around the disputed site. An adequate police force has been deployed... Peace will be maintained... Surveillance is being conducted through CCTV and drones,” he said.

Sambhal violence

In February, the Uttar Pradesh Police's SIT submitted a chargesheet exceeding 4,000 pages in six out of the 12 cases related to the November 24 Sambhal violence, which broke out during the ASI’s survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence led to the deaths of four people and left several others injured, including officials and locals.

As per the chargesheet, 80 individuals have been arrested so far, while 79 are still at large, bringing the total number of accused in the case to 159.

The document also noted that weapons recovered from the site of violence and other locations were manufactured in countries like the UK, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

