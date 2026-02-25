35 million lives saved, Pak PM Sharif's mention: Inside Trump's new claim on Operation Sindoor

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a fresh assertion as he yet again claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan back in May 2025 after the launch of India's military action, Operation Sindoor. US President Donald Trump looks at Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (REUTERS/File)

As Trump repeated the assertion that has been junked many a times by the Indian government, he added a fresh claim: “35 million, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would've died if it weren't for my involvement.” Trump had earlier claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had thanked him for saving 10 million lives by brokering the truce.

The fresh claim and the mention of Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif came during Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Wednesday. Trump yet again claimed to have solved eight wars, the conflict between India and Pakistan among them.

However, the lack of obvious punctuation and pauses during his part of the speech where he referenced Operation Sindoor led to many meanings being drawn out.