35 villagers beaten by Maoists for not attending meeting in Bastar

Thirty-five villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in Bastar region were allegedly beaten up on Friday by Maoists for refusing to attend a meeting called by the ultras.

The victims from Phulpad village under Kuakonda police station limits were admitted to Dantewada hospital on Saturday and a case has been registered on the complaint of twelve victims.

“The villagers were tied to trees and beaten for hours just because they had refused to attend the meeting in a nearby village called by Maoists on Thursday,” said Abhishek Pallav, SP Dantewada.

A police team, along with three ambulances, rushed to Phulpad after the incident.

“Twelve of the villagers were admitted to community hospital and one was rushed to the Dantewada district hospital. The condition of the injured is said to be stable,” Pallav said.

Extra police forces have been deployed in the area and combing operation started after the incident.

The SP said this the first time in Bastar that the whole village was beaten by the Maoist.

“There is huge pressure of security forces in that area. Hence the villagers of Phulpad village refused to support the Maoists. Secondly, they were also demanding for road and some of the villagers even approached the collector on Tuesday. This has baffled the Maoists which led to this incident,” the SP explained.

