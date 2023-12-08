close_game
3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Rajkot in Gujarat

3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Rajkot in Gujarat

ANI
Dec 08, 2023 10:16 AM IST

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 23.45 and a longitude of 70.42, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 20 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Friday at 9 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat."

While couple of hours ago an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 6:52 am on Friday.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka."

