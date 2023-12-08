3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Rajkot in Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Friday at 9 am, said the National Center for Seismology. Representational picture(File photo)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 23.45 and a longitude of 70.42, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 20 km.

ALSO READ| Bengaluru Police to seek Interpol help to probe hoax calls to schools

While couple of hours ago an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 6:52 am on Friday.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka."