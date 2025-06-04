3-year-old killed, brother injured in hut fire near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar

Haridwar: A three-year-old boy was killed and his four-year-old brother seriously injured in a fire , which broke out in a hut near Har-ki-Pauri in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. Sonu Sahu, a labourer from Bihar, was sleeping outside his makeshift hut with his wife Sunita and their daughters, while their two sons were asleep inside when the fire broke out (iStock/ Representational image)

Sonu Sahu, a 34-year-old daily wage labourer from Bihar, was sleeping outside his makeshift hut near the Gauri Shankar parking area with his wife Sunita and their daughters, while their two sons, Krishna (3) and Munna (4), were asleep inside when the fire broke out, according to a senior police officer.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by a candle lit inside the hut for illumination, and windy conditions likely caused the flames to spread rapidly. The fire quickly engulfed the makeshift structure, which was constructed using flammable materials, the officer added.

“As soon as we received information, fire brigade personnel and local police rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control, and forensic evidence was collected from the site. Unfortunately, three-year-old Krishna died in the fire, while four-year-old Munna, who suffered burn injuries, has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh,” Shyampur police station in-charge Nitesh Sharma said.

Locals have reportedly urged the administration to provide support and financial assistance to the family

