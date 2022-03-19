4 arrested for murder of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu earlier this week, the Punjab Police informed on Saturday. Three main conspirators have also been booked in the incident.

Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead after returning to his hometown from Britain to organise a Kabaddi tournament. A permanent resident of the United Kingdom, he was originally from Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot area.

“Punjab Police have arrested four accused in the murder case of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh. Police have also booked three main conspirators including Snover Dhillon, currently residing in Canada. The other two conspirators reside in Canada and Malaysia,” read a statement issued by the office of DGP Punjab.

The police further said that during questioning, one of the accused told that Snover Dhillion had formed a ‘National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario’ and was convincing players to join his federation.

“However, most of the renowned players were associated with 'Major League Kabaddi' being managed by deceased Sandeep, rendering Snover’s federation unsuccessful,” the statement added.

A video footage widely shared on social media showed the body of the 37-year-old Kabaddi player, who was popularly known as "gladiator", with visible gunshot wounds on his face and chest.

Newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur, who had reached the spot soon after the incident, had said, "The law and order situation in Punjab was already disturbed but to defame the new government, such incidents are happening. The SSP has been ordered to arrest the killers soon."