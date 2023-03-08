Home / India News / 4 BJP members join AIADMK; Annamalai says party will grow only when people leave

4 BJP members join AIADMK; Annamalai says party will grow only when people leave

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2023 01:23 AM IST

State BJP secretary Dileep Kannan also quit the party on Monday blaming Annamalai. Along with former BJP intellectual wing state secretary Krishnan, Trichy Rural district vice president Vijay and state OBC wing secretary Jothi met Palaniswami in his Chennai residence to join the AIADMK on Tuesday.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (HT)
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (HT)

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers have joined its alliance partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) since Monday after BJP’s state IT wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar quit the party to join the Edappadi Palaniswami-led party on Sunday after hitting out at Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

State BJP secretary Dileep Kannan also quit the party on Monday blaming Annamalai. Along with former BJP intellectual wing state secretary Krishnan, Trichy Rural district vice president Vijay and state OBC wing secretary Jothi met Palaniswami in his Chennai residence to join the AIADMK on Tuesday.

At least two BJP state office-bearers have expressed dissatisfaction with the AIADMK for poaching their party members despite being together in an alliance.

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) welcomed each of these leaders in his Chennai house and BJP state president Annamalai expressed his displeasure. “They have joined another party. I can also start poaching people,” Annamalai said. “Any party will grow only when people leave, and new ones get opportunities. There was a suggestion that BJP will grow only with the help of Dravidian parties. But it is now clear that these parties need people from BJP,” he said. “Dravidian outfits welcoming leaders from BJP is a strong indicator of our growth in Tamil Nadu.”

Responding to members blaming him, Annamalai said that his “bold” decisions had led to some being disgruntled. “Those firm on the ideology will remain in the BJP,” he added. Asked if the latest developments would cause a rift in alliance between the two parties, Annamalai said, “I am not a manager of BJP to make idlis or dosa; but its president. I am a leader and will continue to take decisions like how late chief minister J Jayalalithaa took without fear or favour.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out