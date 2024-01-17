Four children were critically injured when a bus rolled off the National Highway 37 in Hailakandi district of Assam on Tuesday morning, said police. Police said at least 25 people, most of them children, were injured during the accident. 4 children critical after school bus rolls off national highway in Assam

Police said the accident took place when the bus, carrying students and teachers of the district’s Katakhal Public School, was on its way to a picnic. An officer said 20 of the 25 people injured in the accident were students.

Additional superintendent of police of Hailakandi district, Samir Baruah said police have started a probe into the matter. “Four critically injured children were referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.” said Baruah.

According to initial probe, the accident took place in Katakhal area of Hailakandi district around 10:30am on Tuesday when a cyclist suddenly appeared before the bus, said an officer familiar with the matter. The driver in a bid to save the cyclist, hit another vehicle before losing control and rolling off the edge of the highway, the officer added.

A team of Hailakandi police and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and rescued the injured. “They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and the doctors referred four of them to SMCH,” an official said.

“We are trying to find the reason behind the incident. But our first priority was to provide proper medical support to the injured,” Baruah added.