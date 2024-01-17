close_game
close_game
News / India News / 4 children critical after school bus rolls off national highway in Assam

4 children critical after school bus rolls off national highway in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Jan 17, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Four children critically injured as bus carrying students and teachers of Katakhal Public School in Assam rolls off highway during picnic.

Four children were critically injured when a bus rolled off the National Highway 37 in Hailakandi district of Assam on Tuesday morning, said police. Police said at least 25 people, most of them children, were injured during the accident.

4 children critical after school bus rolls off national highway in Assam
4 children critical after school bus rolls off national highway in Assam

Police said the accident took place when the bus, carrying students and teachers of the district’s Katakhal Public School, was on its way to a picnic. An officer said 20 of the 25 people injured in the accident were students.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Additional superintendent of police of Hailakandi district, Samir Baruah said police have started a probe into the matter. “Four critically injured children were referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.” said Baruah.

According to initial probe, the accident took place in Katakhal area of Hailakandi district around 10:30am on Tuesday when a cyclist suddenly appeared before the bus, said an officer familiar with the matter. The driver in a bid to save the cyclist, hit another vehicle before losing control and rolling off the edge of the highway, the officer added.

A team of Hailakandi police and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and rescued the injured. “They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and the doctors referred four of them to SMCH,” an official said.

“We are trying to find the reason behind the incident. But our first priority was to provide proper medical support to the injured,” Baruah added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On