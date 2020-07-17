4 dead, 18 injured as three Mumbai buildings collapse

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:08 IST

Mumbai Four people died and 18 others were injured on Thursday in three separate incidents of structure collapses in the city reported within 24 hours. The incidents come while the city has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past three days.

In one of the incidents, two people were killed and three were injured after large portion of a ground-plus-six storey residential structure collapsed in Fort. Calling it one of the most risky operations by the fire brigade, officials said several people were feared to be trapped under the debris while some were stranded inside the building as the staircase was blocked.

The incident took place around 4.43pm when a large portion of Bhanushali building on Mint Road in Fort collapsed. Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and around 10 ambulances were pressed into service. The rescue operation was going at the time of going to press.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), said, “People are trapped under the debris and some are stranded inside. Five have been rescued and sent to hospital, of whom two are dead. Search operation for trapped individuals is in progress.”

Civic official said the building was vacated by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to carry out repair works, however, some residents were still residing in it in violation of the eviction notice.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal after reaching the spot told the media, “This is a Mhada cess building. There were 12 tenants who were vacated after the building was found to be dangerous, but around three of them had returned.”

In another incident, two people were killed and 13 were injured after a ground-plus-two storey chawl in Malvani, Malad collapsed around 2.35pm. Four fire engines and one rescue van was sent to the spot.

Rahangdale said, “Two people were already sent to a nearby hospital by locals before our teams arrived. Search and rescue operation is still on.”

In all, 15 people were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital. The two deceased have been identified as Faizal Wahid Sayyad, 18, and Anjum Shahabuddin Shaikh, 23. The 13 injured people were treated and discharged, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The third structure collapse was reported around 8.30pm wherein a part of ceiling of ground-plus-one storey Iqbal Manzil in Marol collapsed. Two people were injured while two senior citizens were stranded on the first floor.

Meanwhile, heavy showers in the city have led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. According to BMC reports, waterlogging was reported in 15 different places in the city including Hindmata, Dadar, Sion, Matunga, Wadala, Chembur, Bandra and Andheri.