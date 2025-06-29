4 dead as rain-soaked soil caves in during pipeline excavation in Rajasthan

At least four labourers were killed and three others injured after a portion of soil collapsed during a pipeline excavation in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Sunday morning, police said. 4 labourers die in mudslide during pipeline excavation in rain-hit Rajasthan's Bharatpur.(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

The incident took place near Jangi ka Nagla village, where a 10-foot-deep trench had been dug for laying a pipeline. Some workers were inside the trench filling it when the soil caved in and buried them, PTI reported, citing local authorities.

The collapse occurred amid fresh rainfall, which may have loosened the soil. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon advanced into more parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours. The department had earlier on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rain in several areas of the state in the coming days.

“Upon hearing the cries, other workers and project staff started rescue attempts, but the depth and heaviness of the soil made immediate efforts difficult,” police said.

The district administration, police and disaster response teams soon reached the spot. Earthmoving machines were also deployed to remove the soil and rescue the trapped labourers.

4 dead, 2 rescued alive in mud collapse

Bharatpur District Collector Qamar Chaudhary confirmed the deaths. “A total of 6 people have been rescued. Four people have been admitted to the hospital. Two people were declared brought dead. Two more casualties have been reported. Two are under treatment," news agency ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying.

“SDRF, NDRF, police and civil defence teams are at the spot... The total number of people affected is being assessed,” she added, referring to the mudslide incident.

Police said 12 workers were present at the site when the accident happened. Some managed to escape in time, while seven got trapped. The rescue operation has been completed.

The dead has been identified as Anukul (22), Vimla Devi (45), Vinod Devi (55) and Yogesh Kumari (25).

One of the injured was given primary treatment while two others were admitted to the district hospital.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)