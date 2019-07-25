1 killed as 4 earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Palghar in 12 minutes
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook Dahanu in the Talasari belt of Palghar district at 1:03am and was followed by 3.6, 2.9 and 2.8 till 1:15am. The tremors were felt in Boisar as well.india Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:57 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Four earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Palghar district within minutes early on Thursday after more than seven tremors were felt in the area since Wednesday evening.
A 55-year-old man died in Dahanu area of Palghar district after wall of a house collapsed on him during the earthquake, news agency ANI reported.
Residents could not move out of their houses as it was raining.
