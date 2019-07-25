1 killed as 4 earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Palghar in 12 minutes

Four earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Palghar district within minutes early on Thursday after more than seven tremors were felt in the area since Wednesday evening.

A 55-year-old man died in Dahanu area of Palghar district after wall of a house collapsed on him during the earthquake, news agency ANI reported.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook Dahanu in the Talasari belt of Palghar district at 1:03am and was followed by 3.6, 2.9 and 2.8 till 1:15am. The tremors were felt in Boisar as well.

Residents could not move out of their houses as it was raining.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 08:54 IST