4 injured in Assam blast, ULFA faction claims responsibility

The explosion took place near Sukreswar Temple in the city’s Pan Bazaar area that houses the High Court building, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and other important buildings.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2018 19:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Guwahati
A crowd gathers at the site of an explosion near a busy market in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. The explosion took place outside the office of a district magistrate, but it is unclear whether the official was the target, said senior police officer Harmeet Singh. (AP)

A explosion ripped through the bustling Pan Bazaar area here on Saturday injuring at least four people, police said.

The explosion took place near Sukreswar Temple in the city’s Pan Bazaar area that houses the High Court building, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and other important buildings.

“Four persons received minor injuries in the explosion. They were rushed to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhry hospital and their condition is stated to be stable,” said Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah.

Barah ruled out the possibility of a bomb explosion and said that the police were trying to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

A Paresh Barua-led faction of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom has claimed responsibility for the blast.

“This explosion was directed against those opposing NRC update and against those organisations supporting settling of Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam. This explosion is to warn the anti-Assam forces,” Barua told local TV channels.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 19:35 IST

