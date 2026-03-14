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    4 killed, 10 injured as bus crashes into tree in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

    Four dead and 10 injured in Karbi Anglong bus crash; passengers from Morigaon were travelling to Dimapur during Ramzan, police said

    Published on: Mar 14, 2026 3:48 PM IST
    By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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    At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said.

    The 10 people who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Diphu Medical College and Hospital.
    The 10 people who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

    The accident occurred around 4 am on Saturday in the Lakhijan area. The 10 people who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

    The bus, with Ramzan pilgrims on board, was heading towards Dimapur from Morigaon district, according to passengers.

    “It was raining heavily and the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp bend on the national highway. The vehicle rammed into a large tree by the roadside,” a passenger said, adding that he fell unconscious after the crash.

    Police said a team went to the spot after receiving information about the accident. “Our team reached the spot and joined the rescue operation. Other disaster response personnel were also called,” a senior police officer said.

    Senior Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong Pushpraj Singh said that four deaths were registered and 10 people were admitted to hospital.

    “We are investigating the matter further and the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The identification process of the deceased persons is going on and we have called their family members to reach the spot,” he said.

    The deceased were identified as Abdul Barek, Khalil Rahman, Sabina Sultana and Alal Uddin, all residents of Morigaon district. Police said the driver of the bus was among the deceased.

    “After the initial identification process, the bodies were sent to Diphu Medical College and Hospital for postmortem,” Singh said.

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    News/India News/4 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Tree In Assam’s Karbi Anglong
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