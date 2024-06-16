4 killed, 18 injured as speeding truck rams into stationary vehicle in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Four brick kiln workers were killed and 18 others suffered injuries after their stationary vehicle, parked roadside on Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), was hit from behind by a speeding truck on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, police said. The accident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (Twitter Photo)

Police said that the workers were going from Ganaur in Sonipat, Haryana, to Uttar Pradesh in a mini truck when they were hit by the speeding truck in Ghaziabad around 1.15am on Sunday.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Muradnagar police station area.

“The mini truck was parked on the roadside on EPE near Rewri Rewra. A speeding truck from behind failed to spot the stationary truck and crashed to its rear. Four persons were killed on the spot, and 18 others were injured”, said Virendra Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Kumar said the injured were admitted to the nearby community health centre in Muradnagar and later referred to the district hospital in Ghaziabad. Nine of the 18 injured were later sent to GTB Hospital in Delhi for higher treatment, he added.

Police have identified the deceased as Maya Devi (45), Mohammad Irshad (30), Najuman (60) and Shameena (20), all residents of Shahjahanpur and Hardoi in UP.

Speaking to media persons, Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural), said the police are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain if the mini truck was parked on the roadside and if the erring truck driver was at fault.

He said that they had not received any complaint regarding the incident. \