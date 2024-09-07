4 killed as bike stunt goes wrong: Police

A motorbike stunt by two men in Vijayapura district of Karnataka turned fatal when the speeding two-wheeler skidded and crashed into two people, who were urinating on the roadside, killing all four, police said on Friday. The incident took place near a fair in Kuntoji village on Talikoti and Muddebihal state highway at 11.30pm on Thursday. (File photo)

The incident took place near a fair in Kuntoji village on Talikoti and Muddebihal state highway at 11.30pm on Thursday.

Providing details, Vijayapura superintendent of police (SP) Shankar Marihal said eyewitnesses claimed the two men on the bike were performing stunts at high speed near the site of the fair, prompting villagers to run to safety.

As the two men lost control of the vehicle, the bike crashed into two others who were urinating on the roadside, Marihal said.

“Three people, including the two bikers, died on spot due to severe bleeding. The fourth person succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Bagalkot. Two more people sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Marihal said.

The deceased were identified as Ningaraj Choudari (22) and Anil Khainur (23), the two bikers, and Udaykumar Pyti (19) and Rayappa Bagewadi (24).

Police said Choudari was riding the bike and Khainur was riding pillion. They added that hundreds of people from neighbouring villages had arrived in Kuntoji for the fair.

Muddebihal police inspector Mallikarjun Tulasigeri said police have filed a complaint on the basis of a statement given by the injured. “We have filed a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of a statement by the injured,” he said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.