4 killed in road accident in Himachal's Mandi, CM announces 4 lakh ex-gratia

"Himachal Pradesh government has decided to give ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each to the family of the people who lost their lives in this accident. Treatment of the injured will be free of cost," the Chief Minister said.
ANI, Mandi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:29 PM IST

Four people died in a road accident in Seraj area of Mandi district and an ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each will be granted to the families of the deceased, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting the injured at a district hospital on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, "As per the information I received last night, the accident took place on Saturday night where a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Kashaut in the Seraj area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, killing four persons and leaving several injured."

"Himachal Pradesh government has decided to give ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each to the family of the people who lost their lives in this accident. Treatment of the injured will be free of cost," the Chief Minister said.

He further informed that out of the four killed -- three died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Ten people are currently admitted and are receiving treatment, he added.

