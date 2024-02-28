 4 labourers killed, 5 injured in road accident in Karnataka: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 4 labourers killed, 5 injured in road accident in Karnataka: Police

4 labourers killed, 5 injured in road accident in Karnataka: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2024 01:55 PM IST

The tempo had a head-on collision with the lorry near Sevanagar Lamani Tanda (Lambani’s urban hamlet) in Balki taluk of Bidar district at around 4.30 in the morning, Bidar police said

Belagavi: At least labourers were killed and five others critically injured the tempo they were travelling into collided with a sugarcane-laden lorry in Karnataka’s Bidar district in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

A labour work contractor from Maharashtra was carrying the labourers for work he had obtained in Hyderabad, said police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The tempo had a head-on collision with the lorry near Sevanagar Lamani Tanda (Lambani’s urban hamlet) in Balki taluk of Bidar district at around 4.30 in the morning, Bidar police said.

Nine people were injured in the incident of which four succumbed to their injuries a few hours after the accident while the condition of five others is critical, Bidar superintendent of police (SP) Channabasava Langoti said.

The injured labourers are undergoing treatment at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital, he added.

Police have identified the deceased as Dastagir Davalsab, 36, Rasidaa Sheikh, 41, driver Vali, 31, and Amam Sheikh, 51.

A case has been registered at the district’s Dannur Police station, the SP said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On