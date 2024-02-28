4 labourers killed, 5 injured in road accident in Karnataka: Police

Belagavi: At least labourers were killed and five others critically injured the tempo they were travelling into collided with a sugarcane-laden lorry in Karnataka’s Bidar district in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said. (Representative Photo)

A labour work contractor from Maharashtra was carrying the labourers for work he had obtained in Hyderabad, said police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The tempo had a head-on collision with the lorry near Sevanagar Lamani Tanda (Lambani’s urban hamlet) in Balki taluk of Bidar district at around 4.30 in the morning, Bidar police said.

Nine people were injured in the incident of which four succumbed to their injuries a few hours after the accident while the condition of five others is critical, Bidar superintendent of police (SP) Channabasava Langoti said.

The injured labourers are undergoing treatment at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital, he added.

Police have identified the deceased as Dastagir Davalsab, 36, Rasidaa Sheikh, 41, driver Vali, 31, and Amam Sheikh, 51.

A case has been registered at the district’s Dannur Police station, the SP said.