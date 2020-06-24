e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4 men die inside septic tank in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli

4 men die inside septic tank in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and leader of opposition in legislative assembly Dharmlal Kaushik expressed grief over the deaths.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:25 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Police said the deaths took place at around 6pm in Marrakona village under Sargaon Nagar Panchayat area of the district.
Police said the deaths took place at around 6pm in Marrakona village under Sargaon Nagar Panchayat area of the district.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Four people, including three from the same family, died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the deaths took place at around 6pm in Marrakona village under Sargaon Nagar Panchayat area of the district.

“The bodies were taken out from the tank late on Tuesday evening and an investigation is going on. A case has also been registered,” Sanjeev Thakur, Sargaon police station in-charge, said while speaking to reporters.

Police said Akhileshwar Kaushik, 40, Gaurishankar Kaushik, 28, and Ramkhilawan Kaushik, 45, residents of Marrakona village, died inside the tank. Subhas Dagure, 45, a Nagar Panchayat Sagaon employee also died in the accident.

“A member of the Kaushik family went inside the tank and went unconsciousness. Subsequently, two more members of his family entered the tank and did not come up,” a senior official said adding all died inside the tank.

“Later, a Nagar Panchayat employee went inside and he also went unconscious. When all these did not come out the villagers informed the police,” the official added.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and leader of opposition in legislative assembly Dharmlal Kaushik expressed grief over the deaths.

Baghel instructed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims.

tags
top news
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks scrapping of new Covid-19 SOPs
Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks scrapping of new Covid-19 SOPs
Patanjali’s Covid drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister
Patanjali’s Covid drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
16-yr-old boy, who could not attend online classes, found dead in Assam
16-yr-old boy, who could not attend online classes, found dead in Assam
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Covid-19 impact: UP govt likely to defer panchayat polls for six months
Covid-19 impact: UP govt likely to defer panchayat polls for six months
HT Salutes: Dehradun duo who distribute free milk packets across the city
HT Salutes: Dehradun duo who distribute free milk packets across the city
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In