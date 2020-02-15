4 students feared killed as school bus catches fire in Punjab’s Sangrur
The students were travelling on the bus belonging to Simran Public School in Longowal.india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:33 IST
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
At least four students were feared killed and six others injured on Saturday after their school bus caught fire in Longowal town of Punjab’s Sangrur district, officials said.
More details are awaited.
