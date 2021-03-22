4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter
Security forces gunned down four terrorists in a gunbattle in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police officials said. One personnel of the Indian Army was injured in the encounter that ensued after terrorists opened fire on security forces around midnight, they added.
The encounter broke out after the security forces were carrying out a search operation in the Manihal area following information about the presence of terrorists. The gunbattle lasted for a couple of hours as the terrorists refused to surrender, PTI reported citing police personnel.
More details regarding the encounter are awaited.
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Rawalpora village in Shopian on March 16. The operation continued for three days. Police said among the dead was Vilayat Ahmad Lone alias Sajjad Afghani of Shopian. He was the Jaish-e-Mohammad ‘commander’ in Shopian.
