4 villages in Assam's Cachar district ‘child marriage-free’: CM Himanta Biswa

Four villages in Assam's Cachar district have been declared child marriage-free, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

He maintained that initiatives focusing on the welfare of the girl child has helped in achieving this feat.

"Assam has taken a firm stance against child marriage. We are putting the last nail in the coffin of this social evil across the state," Sarma said in a post on X on Monday.

"Leading by example, 4 villages in Cachar have been declared child marriage-free recently ensuring a bright future for our girls," he added.

Rukni Part IV under Palonghat development block, Bhairabpur Part I under Kalain development block, and Rosekandy Grant I and Rosekandy Grant II under Tapang development block, have been declared child marriage-free under 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative.

Sarma maintained that initiatives such as Nijut Moina scheme and The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Act, 2024, have helped in pushing for the eradication of this social evil.

In an intensified crackdown on child marriages since last year, 5,348 cases have been registered and 5,842 people arrested in three special drives and regular instances of child marriages, a top police official had said.

In the latest drive earlier this month, 431 persons were arrested and 345 cases registered across the state.

In the first special drive against the social evil undertaken in February 2023, 3,425 arrests were made and 4,387 cases registered.

In the second crackdown in October 2023, 913 accused were held and 682 cases registered.

Chargesheet in 95 per cent of cases of the first two drives have been filed, with convictions obtained in many cases, the official said.