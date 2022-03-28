Home / India News / 4 workers die while cleaning tank in Bikaner factory: Police
4 workers die while cleaning tank in Bikaner factory: Police

Police said initially two workers entered the tank at a woolen factory in the district’s Karni Industrial Area
The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, Choru Lal, Kalu Ram and Kishan. (Representational image)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jaipur: Four workers died after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday, police said.

Police said initially two workers entered the tank at a woolen factory in the district’s Karni Industrial Area. When they did not return, two other workers went inside the tank but they also fell unconscious and died, police added. The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, Choru Lal, Kalu Ram and Kishan, police said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives. “The death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Beechwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” he tweeted in Hindi.

