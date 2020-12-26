e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 40 companies of central paramilitary forces to be deployed for Kumbh in Haridwar

40 companies of central paramilitary forces to be deployed for Kumbh in Haridwar

The Centre has given its approval for the deployment of 40 companies of paramilitary forces, including seven companies each of the SSB and the CISF, six of the ITBP, 10 each of BSF and CRPF, for the Kumbh mela, Inspector General of Police Sanjay Gunjyal said.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Haridwar
Police personnel deployed at Har ki Pairi can also be asked to wear shoes and belts made of material other than leather
Police personnel deployed at Har ki Pairi can also be asked to wear shoes and belts made of material other than leather
         

Forty companies of central paramilitary forces will be deployed for the Kumbh Mela starting here next month, a senior police official said.

The Centre has given its approval for the deployment of 40 companies of paramilitary forces, including seven companies each of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), six of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 10 each of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), for the mela, Inspector General (IG) of Police (Kumbh Mela) Sanjay Gunjyal said.

Five companies of the central paramilitary forces will arrive on January 1. The next batch of seven companies will be received on February 1, Gunjyal said.

On the main bathing days or ‘Shahi Snan’ days, twelve-fourteen companies of the central paramilitary forces will be deployed in the mela area, the IG said.

Besides these, he said, the Centre is also sending NSG commandos, snipers and bomb disposal squads with anti-sabotage sniffer dogs on the state government’s request.

Gunjyal also attended a seminar with Ganga Sabha representatives to review the preparations for Kumbh and invited suggestions from them on how to improve the arrangements, calling them one of the principal stakeholders in the organisation of the event.

Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha suggested that Har ki Pairi ghat should be declared a shoe-free zone during the event.

Devotees staying at hotels and dharmashalas during the event should by asked by their managements to visit Har ki Pairi without their shoes on, he said.

Gunjyal said police personnel deployed at Har ki Pairi can also be asked to wear shoes and belts made of material other than leather.

tags
top news
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Ahead of holidays, China ramps up measures to control new Covid-19 cases
Ahead of holidays, China ramps up measures to control new Covid-19 cases
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
‘My hands were itching to bowl’: Siraj reveals what Rahane told him
‘My hands were itching to bowl’: Siraj reveals what Rahane told him
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In