‘$40 trillion economy by 2047’: Mukesh Ambani says India a ‘shining spot’

Published on Dec 29, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani said the next 25 years are going to be transformational for India the goal to become a $40 trillion economy realistic and achievable.

Mukesh Ambani speaking at Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, also celebrated as Reliance Family Day.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047 when it will mark the centenary of independence, Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani said at his father Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, also celebrated as Reliance Family Day. He said that the next 25 years are going to be transformational for India which has a 5,000-year-old history.

The billionaire said that the goal is realistic and achievable in a sustainable and stable manner. He added that India is “blessed with the power of young demography, mature democracy and newly acquired power of technology”.

“From an era of shortages, scarcity & widespread poverty, India will enter an era of inclusive prosperity, abundance of opportunities, & unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion Indians," he said. He termed India a “shining spot" at a time when there are uncertainty, volatility and regression in many parts of the world.

Ambani further shared his goals for the conglomerate that has spread into sectors including telecom, retail and oil, assigning roles to his three kids. His elder son Akash will head the telecom sector, daughter Isha will head the retail and the youngest son Anant will head the energy business.

indian economy

