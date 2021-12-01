40 million fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Maharashtra; cases dip by 57.51%

Maharashtra has fully vaccinated 40 million residents out of the state’s 91.44 million eligible population by administering 114,292,368 doses of anti Covid-19 vaccines including double doses to around 40,004,550 residents by Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Maharashtra is currently only behind Uttar Pradesh (UP) which has fully vaccinated 50,320,917 residents till Tuesday, as per official data.

Maharashtra achieved full vaccination of 10 million residents on July 26 and touched the 20 million mark in less than two months’ time on September 17 and the 30 million target was achieved on October 26.

The state has also reported a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases by 57.51 % with 25,588 infections recorded in November, compared to 60,222 in October.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 678 Covid-19 cases and 35 related deaths taking the state’s tally of coronavirus infections to 6,635,658 and the death toll to 140,997. Mumbai saw 180 new cases with two deaths.

91,277 tests to detect Covid-19 were done on Tuesday across the state, which currently has a positivity rate of 0.74%.

Also Watch | Omicron scare: India’s new rules for international travellers starting December

There are currently 7,555 active Covid patients across the state including 2,029 patients in Mumbai, followed by 1,912 and 1,085 cases in Pune and Thane respectively.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We are in control of the virus.” He, however, added that the emergence of the Omicron variant means there is need to take fresh guard. “We are not letting our guards down,” he added.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director at Masina Hospital at Byculla, Mumbai, said, “Our immunisation programme has played a major role in fighting the virus. Despite crowding during the festivals, we did not witness any surge in cases, as residents may have gradually developed herd immunity.”