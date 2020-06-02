41 new cases take Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally to almost 1,000

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:55 IST

With 41 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from the state on Tuesday, Uttarakhand’s tally has risen to 999, according to the state health department’s bulletin.

The new cases were reported from Chamoli (3), Dehradun (26), Haridwar (1) and Tehri Garhwal (11).

Apart from one patient in Dehradun who is a contact of an earlier Covid-19 patient, all the other 40 had returned to the state from Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, 21 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals across Uttarakhand after they recovered. Eight each were released from hospitals in Nanital and Almora, three from Pithoragarh and one each from Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar.

The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state increased to 24.32% on Tuesday from 21.53% on Monday. However, the rate of infection deteriorated to 3.95% from 3.82% on Monday.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh told reporters that the rate of infection and rate of death in the state is lesser than the national average.

“The national average of deaths due to Covid-19 is around 2.83% while in the state this figure is less than 1%. The rate of doubling is also gradually improving in the state,” said Singh.

He added that contact tracing is very important to fight Covid-19 and so far, about 4,000 contact tracing has been done. He also informed that the number of beds in institutional facilities has also been increased to about 14,000.

“We have over 700 active cases in the state and there is a possibility of cases increasing in the future but there is no situation of panic in the state. About 95% of the cases in the state have no symptoms or very few symptoms,” he added.

The chief secretary further said that the state government has identified 75 cities of the country from where people returning to Uttarakhand will have to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days and then spend 14 days in home quarantine. People entering the state from other cities will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.