e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 41 new cases take Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally to almost 1,000

41 new cases take Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally to almost 1,000

Out of the 41 new cases, 40 had travelled from Maharashtra

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:55 IST
Suparna Roy| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Suparna Roy| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Migrants undergo thermal screening as they arrive in Uttarkashi .
Migrants undergo thermal screening as they arrive in Uttarkashi . (ANI)
         

With 41 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from the state on Tuesday, Uttarakhand’s tally has risen to 999, according to the state health department’s bulletin.

The new cases were reported from Chamoli (3), Dehradun (26), Haridwar (1) and Tehri Garhwal (11).

Apart from one patient in Dehradun who is a contact of an earlier Covid-19 patient, all the other 40 had returned to the state from Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, 21 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals across Uttarakhand after they recovered. Eight each were released from hospitals in Nanital and Almora, three from Pithoragarh and one each from Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar.

The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state increased to 24.32% on Tuesday from 21.53% on Monday. However, the rate of infection deteriorated to 3.95% from 3.82% on Monday.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh told reporters that the rate of infection and rate of death in the state is lesser than the national average.

“The national average of deaths due to Covid-19 is around 2.83% while in the state this figure is less than 1%. The rate of doubling is also gradually improving in the state,” said Singh.

He added that contact tracing is very important to fight Covid-19 and so far, about 4,000 contact tracing has been done. He also informed that the number of beds in institutional facilities has also been increased to about 14,000.

“We have over 700 active cases in the state and there is a possibility of cases increasing in the future but there is no situation of panic in the state. About 95% of the cases in the state have no symptoms or very few symptoms,” he added.

The chief secretary further said that the state government has identified 75 cities of the country from where people returning to Uttarakhand will have to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days and then spend 14 days in home quarantine. People entering the state from other cities will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

tags
top news
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In