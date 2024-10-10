43-year-old man arrested for sexual harrasment on Delhi -Chennai flight

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old sales executive has been arrested on charges that he inappropriately touched a woman passenger sitting in the seat in front of him on a Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The airline said its staff assisted the woman who was willing to file a formal police complaint (File/Representative Image)

“The woman has registered a complaint that she was in a window seat and while she was asleep, the accused who was sitting behind her – also in the window seat – touched her inappropriately,” said an officer at the All Women’s Police Station attached to the airport in Meenambakkam.

After the flight landed at 4.30pm, the woman filed a complaint at the police station with the help of airline staff. A case was registered under section 75 (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the man was arrested.

The officer said the suspect, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was subsequently arrested. Sharma hails from Rajasthan but has lived in Chennai for years.

A Chennai airport official said the male passenger was seated on 3A seat when the incident allegedly took place.

“The female passenger was willing to give a police complaint so our staff assisted her,” the official said.

IndiGo has not issued a formal statement on the incident.