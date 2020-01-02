445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:15 IST

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) has intercepted 445 people returning to the country from India in the last two months, Major General Shafeenul Islam who heads the country’s border guarding force told reporters on Thursday, according to media reports from Dhaka.

This accounts for nearly half of all arrests made by BGB for illegal border crossing from India. Maj Gen Islam told reporters that the BGB had detained nearly 1,000 people through 2019.

The spike in the arrests along the India-Bangladesh border coincides with a renewed campaign and public debate in India around the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by parliament last month and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The CAA-NRC plan had triggered widespread street protests that started from northeastern states and later spread to other states and had spotlighted Home Minister Amit Shah pledge to evict all illegal immigrants by 2024.

Maj Gen Islam, who was recently in Delhi for the Director General level talks with the Border Security Force (BSF), told reporters that the 445 people caught at the border were Bangladeshi nationals who went to India illegally at different times and have nothing to do with the citizenship law in India.

“It is BGB’s duty to stop illegal infiltration into the country. It is our routine job and has nothing to do with NRC or CAA, therefore we are not worried about India’s internal crisis,” the BGB chief told reporters, according to Dhaka Tribune.

There have been reports in the Bangladesh media earlier about these arrests. Like the report in The Daily Star in November that quoted officials linking the spike in illegal crossing to fears of detention by the police.

The Daily Star reported the BGB chief as saying on Thursday that the paramilitary force had detained 1,102 people for trespassing into Bangladesh from neighbouring India last year. Of them, 606 were men, 258 people were women, 235 were children and three were human traffickers.

After verifying their identities through local representatives, BGB came to know that all the intruders are Bangladeshis. At least 253 cases were filed on charge of illegal trespassing through the borders of Jhenidah, Maheshpur and Satkhira, he said.