 4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim

PTI |
Aug 09, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Sikkim earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was 2 km from Soreng town in West Sikkim.

Sikkim earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Ritcher scale hit Sikkim early morning on Friday, officials said.

Sikkim earthquake: The earthquake struck at 6.57 am at a depth of 10 km.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 2 km from Soreng town in West Sikkim, they said. It struck at 6.57 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said.

Sikkim is located in the high-risk seismic zone IV of the Indian seismic zoning map. The state is spread out on the Himalayan mountain range with two main thrust faults, the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT) and Main Central Thrust (MCT) crossing the state.

Even though the tremors felt was mild, many people could be seen gathering outside their residences in case another quake strikes.

On September 18, 2011, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake had struck Sikkim, killing over 100 and causing significant damage.

