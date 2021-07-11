48-hour curfew in Puri ahead of Rath Yatra, hotels vacated

Puri in Odisha will go under a 48-hour curfew from Sunday, ahead of the Rath Yatra on July 12. According to the district administration's order, the restrictions will remain in place from 8pm on Sunday to 8pm on July 13.

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held on July 12. The Odisha government has sealed all entry points to Puri and restrictions have been imposed to keep devotees at bay in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma on Saturday said that the owners of hotels and lodgings have been asked to ensure that no tourists stay put in the town during the Rath Jatra.

Private guest houses of various companies and corporate houses have also been given similar instructions, he said.

Ahead of the curfew, the state government gave some relaxations to residents of Puri on Saturday.

The government has appealed to the people not to visit Puri during the festival and instead watch the live broadcast of the Ratha Yatra on TV.

The celebrations for Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra began in Puri on Friday with the 'Naba Jauban Darshan' of the sibling deities, during which they are worshipped after spending 14 days in 'Anasara Ghara' or quarantine. The Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - during the 'Naba Jouban Darshan' reappeared after spending 14 days in the 'Aasara Ghara'.

This time the devotees missed the rituals as no one was allowed to enter into the shrine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.