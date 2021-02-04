4-year-old leopard hit by vehicle in Maharashtra, dies
A four-year-old leopard was killed after being hit by some unidentified vehicle early on Thursday morning, near Atgaon village of Shahapur, the largest taluka of Thane district.
The forest department officials are at the spot and are likely to perform the big cat’s last rites.
On Thursday early morning, the officials received a call from villagers informing them about the accident involving a leopard. Upon reaching the accident site, they found the leopard was severely hit and had died on the spot.
Shahapur forest officer said, "It seems the incident happened between 1.30 and 3 am. The vehicle must be at full speed as the leopard was hit so badly. He was three to four-year-old. Further investigation is going on."
