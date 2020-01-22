e-paper
‘5,000 more Shaheen Baghs across India,’ promises Bhim Army chief Azad

Chandra Shekhar Azad said the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act was for saving the Constitution.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:30 IST
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad addressing protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday.
A day after a Delhi court modified his bail conditions, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said on Wednesday that there will be 5,000 more protest sites like Shaheen Bagh across the country in the next 10 days.

The Dalit leader’s comment came while addressing a huge gathering at Delji’s Shaheen Bagh to lend support to the women who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over a month.

He appeared at the protest site holding a copy of the constitution. “I promise you that in next days there will be at least 5,000 Shaheen Baghs across the country,” he said according to PTI.

He congratulated the women saying, “This is not just a political agitation. We have to save the Constitution and unity of the nation.”

Azad hailed the women for staying put through the coldest winter in a century.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court modified Azad’s bail conditions, allowing him to visit the national capital for medical treatment or election purposes.

Earlier this month, the court had directed 33-year-old Azad, accused of giving “inflammatory speeches” during a protest against the CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid in December, not to visit Delhi for four weeks or hold any “dharna” till the assembly elections slated for February.

Azad also has to register his presence before the station house officer (SHO), Fatehpur, every Saturday till February 16 in Saharanpur.

The women of Shaheen Bagh have inspired copycat protests in several other places such as Kolkata, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ranchi among others.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave the Centre four weeks to reply to the 144-odd petitions challenging the controversial law which its opponents say is unconstitutional because it makes religion a test of citizenship.

