5 cases of cheating against former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s son

Aug 22, 2019

Chhattisgarh police registered five cases of cheating against Abhishek Singh, former MP and son of former state CM Raman Singh, and nineteen others in Rajnandgaon district on Thursday.

The Rajandgaon police registered five cases against Singh after an order of district court, the police said.

Notably, three other FIRs regarding related to similar chit fund company were registered by Surguja police in three months.

“The FIRs were registered after a local court ordered the police to investigate a scam by a chit fund company Anmol India, which was operating in Rajnandgaon. We have registered five cases in Khairgarh, Lalbagh, Ambagarh and Chichli police station of the district and investigation has started. Former MP Abhishek Singh and 19 others are accused in the case,” said SP Rajnandgaon, Kamlochan Kashyap, talking to Hindustan Times.

The SP further said that the victims in all these cases alleged that company fled with the money invested and Abhishek Singh was reportedly one of the campaigners of the company.

Abhishek Singh in his statement regarding the FIR lodged against him had said that he has no connection with Anmol India. “This is political vendetta against me by Congress government and I will come out clean after the investigation,” said Abhishek Singh.

