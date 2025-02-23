Dehradun, Five retired officers of the Dehradun unit of Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam have been booked in six separate cases regarding alleged financial irregularities of ₹130 crore, police said on Sunday. 5 ex-officers of UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam booked for embezzling ₹ 130 crore

According to police, the cases were registered on the complaint filed by Sunil Kumar Malik, Additional Project Manager of the Dehradun unit of the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam.

He told the police that departmental investigations revealed financial irregularities of crores of rupees between 2018 and 2019.

Those booked include Shiv Asare Sharma, the then project manager from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Kumar Sharma, the then project manager from Punjabi Bagh in Delhi, Virendra Kumar Ravi, assistant accountant level 2 from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Prakash Gupta, an accountant from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and Satish Kumar Upadhyay, a resident engineer from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Pradeep Kumar Sharma has been named as an accused in five cases, Shiv Asare Sharma and Ravi in ​​three cases each, Gupta in two cases and Upadhyay in one case. All the accused have been booked under sections 420 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant told the police that Uttarakhand's Skill Development and Service Scheme Department had released a lump sum of ₹15.17 crore for 15 government industrial training institutes in the state, out of which six institutes could not be built due to non-availability of land.

However, the amount released for them, about ₹6 crore, was spent on the works of other departments and their adjustment has not been done to date, Malik told the police.

Similarly, despite not getting land for disaster relief centres, ₹4.28 crore received for their construction work was allegedly embezzled.

In another case, about ₹1.59 crore was embezzled in the construction work of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, police said.

According to the complaint, ₹9.93 crore was embezzled in the construction of the OPD block of Doon Medical College, while in another case, ₹5.62 crore was embezzled in the construction work of repairing the structures of street lights and laying ABC conductors and in another case, ₹109.71 crore was allegedly embezzled, police added.

