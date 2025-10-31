5 facts about Rohit Arya, the man behind Mumbai hostage ordeal

The Mumbai Police on Thursday shot dead Rohit Arya, the man responsible for taking 19 persons, including 17 children, hostage at a building in Powai. Rohit Arya, 50, was a resident of Pune. (PTI)

Arya, armed with an airgun and an inflammable spray, took 17 children hostage at the theatre where they were reportedly called for an ‘audition’.

Alarm bells rang when, by 1pm, none of the kids came down for lunch, and neither could the parents access the theatre.

People in the neighbouring building also noticed children crying and pleading for help through the theatre's closed glass windows, prompting them to alert the local police at around 1.45pm, as reported by HT.