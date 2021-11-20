5 killed in house collapse in Andhra’s Anantapur district

Five persons, including two children, were killed when an under-construction building collapsed on the adjacent building in Kadiri town of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Saturday, revenue officials said.

Kadiri Revenue Divisional Officer, K Venkat Reddy, said the incident happened at around 3.30 am at Chairman Street due to heavy rains that lashed the town in the last 24 hours. There were, in all, 15 persons trapped in the debris of the two buildings.

“Immediately after the collapse of the building, three persons managed to come out on their own. We immediately took up rescue operations with the help of police, municipal and fire department personnel and managed to bring out nine others and shifted to hospital,” he said.

Of the recovered persons Saidunnisa (3), Faridunnisa (2) and Fathima Bee (65) were declared brought dead while six others – S Habeeba, S Kharimullah, Gowtham, Uday, Gopi Naik and Raju - are alive and undergoing treatment in the area hospital, Kadiri.

“There were still three others under the debris and we are trying our best to recover them from. We are using earthmovers to clear off the debris and rescue the victims. An NDRF team from Kadapa and an SDRF team from Kurnool would be involved in the rescue operations,” Reddy said.

However, a police official said on condition of anonymity that two others also succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The details are awaited.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramakrishna Prasad and other senior officials are supervising rescue and relief operations.