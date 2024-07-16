5 pilgrims dead after bus collides with tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five pilgrims died and more than 30 were injured after their bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday. The deceased were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli near Mumbai, police said. Bus Collides with Tractor at Mumbai-Pune Expressway (HT Photo)(HT)

The bus collided against the tractor and fell into a gorge around midnight. DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters that a total of 42 passengers from Dombivli were on their way to Pandharpur when their bus hit a tractor near Adne village. The injured were rushed to a nearby of hospital, he said, adding the condition of three of them is serious.

Further details are awaited.