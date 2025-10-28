5 shocking revelations in Delhi acid attack: 'It wasn't' | What police said about DU student case

In a dramatic twist, Delhi Police on Monday claimed the college student who had alleged an acid attack made a false claim at the behest of her father, who sought revenge over a rape complaint, HT reported earlier. A 20-year-old girl student at a hospital after being allegedly attacked with acid near Lakshmibai College in New Delhi on Sunday (ANI )

The father has been arrested for allegedly staging the acid attack using a toilet cleaner and for raping the wife of the man his daughter had accused of throwing “acid” at her.

What did the woman claim? On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old second-year BCom student enrolled in Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board alleged that she had been attacked with acid by three men.

She named the three as Jitender and his two accomplices, Ishan and Arman, both brothers, and, as it later turned out, her relatives.

According to the police, she claimed that she was attacked when she was on her way to attend an extra class.

She was admitted to RML Hospital with burn injuries on her hands.

On Sunday, DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh had initially stated that the alleged attacker had been “stalking her for months”.

However, the police found discrepancies in the student's statement and Jitender's location away from the crime spot.

