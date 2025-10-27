Delhi ‘acid attack’ case: Survivor's father held for questioning

The Delhi Police on Monday evening detained the father of the 20-year-old woman near Delhi University's Laxmi Bai College, who was allegedly targeted with acid by her stalker and his two friends. The survivor's father was taken into custody from Sangam Vihar and is currently being questioned. (File photo)

He was taken into custody from Sangam Vihar and is currently being questioned.

The development came hours after the woman's father was accused of sexual assault by the wife of the main accused in the acid attack case.

The wife of the accused has lodged a complaint against the victim's father, following which a first information report (FIR) was lodged by the police.

The man is also being questioned by the police in connection with the acid attack on her daughter.

Earlier today, the police said that the key suspect's location was not near where the alleged acid attack took place.

Investigators said that the allegations were “suspicious” and added that they have not found any concrete evidence regarding the alleged attack.

The woman, a second-year Delhi University graduation student, was attacked outside the Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

According to her family, the woman received burns on her hands and stomach but saved herself by placing her bag and hands in front of her face.

Speaking to HT, she said: “It all happened in seconds. They came and threw acid on me. I was able to save my face with my bag and phone. However, my phone was completely burnt. I couldn’t even call anyone.”

She added, “I was crying in pain and shouting for help. They managed to escape. An old man saw me and took me to the hospital. He also called my parents.”